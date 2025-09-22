Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $172.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

