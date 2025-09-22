Caitlin John LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $72.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $73.40.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

