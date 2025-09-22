Caitlin John LLC Acquires 3,839 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Caitlin John LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after buying an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VTI stock opened at $328.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $328.85. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.82 and its 200 day moving average is $294.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

