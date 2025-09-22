McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $172.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

