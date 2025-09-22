Caitlin John LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Caitlin John LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

NYSE:PHM opened at $131.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

