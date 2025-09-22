HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HSBC opened at $69.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.