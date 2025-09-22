BetterWealth LLC Acquires 14,234 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,943,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,104 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,670,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $44.48 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

