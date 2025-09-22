KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $932.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $938.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $759.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

