13,430 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Bought by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.63 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
