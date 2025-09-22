Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after buying an additional 1,564,773 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,317,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,651,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 362,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,988 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

