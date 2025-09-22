Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,662 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.5% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

