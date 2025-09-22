Mantle (MNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $385.55 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $5.23 billion and approximately $385.55 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,522.91 or 0.99677448 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,348.09 or 0.98636740 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.75 or 0.00335511 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.89 with 3,252,944,055.7368407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.51596864 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $272,272,108.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

