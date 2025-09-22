Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Position Reduced by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. CLG LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $373,000.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JSI opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.