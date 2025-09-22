7,543 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Acquired by IronOak Wealth LLC.

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.0% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $14,998,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $247.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.61. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $18,844,155. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

