Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 749 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

FCOM opened at $72.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

