Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF $HEQT

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 1.13% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 140.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,301 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

HEQT stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $31.22.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

