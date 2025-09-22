Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $707,000 Investment in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the second quarter worth approximately $11,250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE WKC opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. World Kinect Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is -10.48%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

