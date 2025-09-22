Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. $PBYI

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBYI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 25,592 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $90,339.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,202,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,424,757.93. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alessandra Cesano sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $90,990.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,034.50. This represents a 39.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,989 shares of company stock worth $285,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

