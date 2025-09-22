Caitlin John LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Caitlin John LLC lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

