13,441 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 60.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $153,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,225.27. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $310.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

