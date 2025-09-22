Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 18,446 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNGR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 28.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 36,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $527,059.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,001,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,154.45. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,688 shares of company stock worth $1,140,042. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $302.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

