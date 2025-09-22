S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,917 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,998 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

