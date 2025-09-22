Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in AdvanSix $ASIX

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 599,160.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 389,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.64.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASIX

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.