Caitlin John LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Caitlin John LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

