Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

