Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

