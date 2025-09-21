Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Reliance by 478.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Reliance by 387.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 567.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $287.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

About Reliance

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

