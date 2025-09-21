Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 60,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.72. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

