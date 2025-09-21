Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.