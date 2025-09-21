Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 481,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

