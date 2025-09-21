Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,520. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

