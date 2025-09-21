Three Seasons Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.7% in the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 114.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

