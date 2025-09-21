Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 146,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 21.2%

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

