Equities Analysts Set Expectations for STERIS Q2 Earnings

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

NYSE STE opened at $248.68 on Thursday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STERIS by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 64.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

