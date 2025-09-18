Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s current price.
YNGA stock opened at GBX 823 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £508.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5,111.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 640 and a twelve month high of GBX 996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 870.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 881.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.
