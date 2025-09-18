Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s current price.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

YNGA stock opened at GBX 823 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £508.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5,111.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 640 and a twelve month high of GBX 996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 870.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 881.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

