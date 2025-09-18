Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 246 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.67.
View Our Latest Report on Advanced Medical Solutions Group
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 1.9%
Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 5.77 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Medical Solutions Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Clearway Energy’s Price Dip: 3 Reasons It’s a Signal to Buy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.