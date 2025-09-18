Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 246 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.67.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Up 1.9%

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 211.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.12 million, a PE ratio of 6,507.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.32.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 5.77 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.