High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 1.5%

BATS:CALF opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

