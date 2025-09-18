3,941 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.