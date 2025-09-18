Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a £115 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from £108 to £116 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £142 price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £124.33.
NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NEXT will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current year.
About NEXT
Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
