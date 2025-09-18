Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 140 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 140.

RGL opened at GBX 120.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £195.40 million, a P/E ratio of -359.86 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (4.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 89.90%.

In other Regional REIT news, insider David Hunter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £37,500. Also, insider Stephen Inglis bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £49,600. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

