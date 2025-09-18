Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $945,000.

SPYG stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

