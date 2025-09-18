High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Takes $625,000 Position in NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF $IYRI

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IYRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 1.00% of NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000.

NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYRI opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 million and a PE ratio of 35.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $52.49.

NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF Profile

The NEOS Real Estate High Income ETF (IYRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks high monthly income with the potential for appreciation by actively investing in stocks of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index while also utilizing call options strategies.

