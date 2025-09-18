High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,894 Oklo Inc. $OKLO

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKLO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Oklo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,387 shares of company stock valued at $31,614,315 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -226.16 and a beta of 0.59. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $96.77.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

