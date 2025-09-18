Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Rothschild Redb

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $135.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $259.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

