Peter Beck Sells 1,063,558 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Beck sold 1,063,558 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $57,432,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,936,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567,868. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -106.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

