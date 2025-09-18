ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,704,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $93.81 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.