Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 92 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,965 shares of company stock worth $551,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $187.57 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.92.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.