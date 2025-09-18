Baron Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Baron Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $262.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

