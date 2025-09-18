Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,861 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 275,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

SCHW opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

