Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.5%

TDG opened at $1,275.08 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,414.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,634,663.56. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,941,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.